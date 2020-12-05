Clint Byron Marable, 79, died November 14, 2020 at his home in Sherman, TX. He was born in Petersburg, TX in 1941 to Charles Alvin Marable and Marion Inez Webster Marable.
Clint grew up as the oldest of five children in Mabank, TX where he participated in FFA, played football and enjoyed spending time in the woods and creek with his siblings. Post high school, he served our country for four years in the Navy while stationed in San Jose, CA. After graduating with an agricultural degree from East Texas State University, he spent most of his working career in construction as a Contractor and working for the State of Texas.
Clint was passionate about serving the Lord, his family, caring for animals and restoring cars. Together with the love of his life, Anita, he instilled a core set of values in family and friends that will live on through the legacy they created. Clint never met a stranger and had a special ability to bond with anyone who crossed his path. He saw the good in everyone and everything. The size of his smile was only surpassed by his heart of gold.
He was an active member and servant leader at Victory Life Church of Sherman.
He was a man of many talents and there was nothing he couldn't do. He built a beautiful home in Sherman with help from his son and father-in-law, that became a place of lasting memories for family and friends. He most recently spent his spare time restoring classic cars.
Clint is survived by his children, Dale Marable and wife Joanna, of Sherman, TX, April Wallace and husband Andrew of Prosper, TX; grandchildren, Clay Marable of Little Rock, AR, Emma Hyslip and husband Chance of Luella, TX, Carmen Moreno of Sherman, TX, Austin Wallace and Hunter Wallace of Prosper, TX; siblings, Daniel Edgar Marable and wife Regina, Cleo Annette Shumate and husband Hardy, Ina Mae Hughey and husband Lynn, and Mary Katherine Taylor and husband Robert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Charles Edward Marable.
Clint Byron Marable: Servant, Husband, Father, Sibling, Mentor.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Victory Life Church, located at 4100 North Travis Street Sherman, TX 75092. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at the service. Social distancing is requested.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com