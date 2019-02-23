|
BOKCHITO, OKLA- Clint Dill, age 107, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Bokchito, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Browns Funeral Chapel with Bro Ross Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at the Bokchito Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday atBrown's Funeral Home, 4900 W. US Hwy 70, Durant, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife Mattie; daughters, Patricia Dill, Shirley Jacobs and Monona and husband Bobby; sons, Dock Dill and wife Marilyn, Junior Dill and wife Ruth Ann, Charles Dill and wife Sue and Jimmy Dill and wife Jan; daughters in law, Sara Joe Dill and Shelby Dill; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and thirty-one great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Ollie Dill; first wife, Bertha (nee Labor) Dill; sons, Carl, Raymond and Joe Glen Dill; two brothers and eight sisters.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
