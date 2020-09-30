Clinton Alan Lee Ikaikakane Pruitt, 31, affectionately known as Honey, of Sherman, Tx, succumbed to liver failure at 0432 on September 17, 2020 in Denison, Tx. Honey was born in Sherman, Tx, to Greg & Toshi Pruitt in January of 1989. A graduate of Tom Bean High School in 2007, he enjoyed playing sports, baseball being his favorite, and performing on tuba as part of the band. Being a music enthusiast, he liked everything from Celtic to Hawaiian and enjoyed strumming tunes on ukulele with his big brother. Honey was a jack of many trades who could fix numerous things; he could whip up tasty meals or snacks without a recipe. He was also ever ready to catch a big fish whenever a pole was handy. Always ready to laugh and have fun, Uncle Honey was beloved by and enjoyed time with his young nieces and nephews each time he visited. He cracked the funniest jokes and got a kick out of pestering his mom and brother any time he could.
He is survived by his mother, Toshi Pruitt, of Sherman; his brother, Jared (and Shelby) Pruitt and their children, Gregory-Hans, Quinley,
Arden, Shilo, Simeon, and Rowan of Jacksonville, Fl; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins in Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Pruitt, and his beloved dog, Deebo. We wish he would've lived a longer life.
A memorial service will be held at Legacy Bible Church on 12 October at 2:00pm. Email Jared at dejar.trupit@gmail.com
if there are memories one desires to share with the family.