Clinton Edward Davis, age 93, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Hospital, Sherman, TX. Clinton was born on August 26, 1927 in Chillicothe, TX to Fulton & Blanche Davis.

Left to cherish his memories are his children; Donna Ratliff & Jeff of Green River, WY & Kirk Davis of Prosper, TX, two grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service at a later date. A private burial will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store