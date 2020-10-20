1/
CLINTON EDWARD DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLINTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton Edward Davis, age 93, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Hospital, Sherman, TX. Clinton was born on August 26, 1927 in Chillicothe, TX to Fulton & Blanche Davis.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Donna Ratliff & Jeff of Green River, WY & Kirk Davis of Prosper, TX, two grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service at a later date. A private burial will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved