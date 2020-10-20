Clinton Edward Davis, age 93, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Hospital, Sherman, TX. Clinton was born on August 26, 1927 in Chillicothe, TX to Fulton & Blanche Davis.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Donna Ratliff & Jeff of Green River, WY & Kirk Davis of Prosper, TX, two grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service at a later date. A private burial will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.