1/
CLINTON EDWARD FOWLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLINTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton Edward Fowler, age 70, of Denison, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his family: wife, Deborah Shaw-Fowler of Denison; son, Brandon Fowler of Denison; daughter, Lisa Taylor of Calera, OK; five grandchildren; his parents, J. T. and Dora Fowler of Denison; sister, Cynthia Bassermann of Denison; brother, Eric Fowler, of Denison; two nephews, and one niece.
Mr. Fowler was cremated according to his wishes. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mr. Fowler from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to DAWG (Denison Animal Welfare Group) or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved