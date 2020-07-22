Clinton Edward Fowler, age 70, of Denison, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his family: wife, Deborah Shaw-Fowler of Denison; son, Brandon Fowler of Denison; daughter, Lisa Taylor of Calera, OK; five grandchildren; his parents, J. T. and Dora Fowler of Denison; sister, Cynthia Bassermann of Denison; brother, Eric Fowler, of Denison; two nephews, and one niece.
Mr. Fowler was cremated according to his wishes. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mr. Fowler from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to DAWG (Denison Animal Welfare Group) or the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.