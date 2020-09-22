CLINTON IKAIKAKANE

Clinton Alan Lee Pruitt Ikaikakane, age 31, of Sherman, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Clinton was born on January 31, 1989 in Sherman, TX.

He is survived by his mother; Carlynne Pruitt of Sherman, TX, his brother; Jared Pruitt & Shelby of Orange Park, FL, other extended family and many friends.

The family will announce a date for a service later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store