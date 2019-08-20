|
|
Clois Dean Rushing Agan was born March 13, 1941 in Blue Ridge, Texas to Henry Odell Rushing and Mary Frances Huffman Rushing. She married Richard Agan in 1978 in Trenton. She passed away on August 18, 2019 at Homestead of Sherman, at the age of 78 years.
Clois worked at Texas Instruments in Sherman for many years before joining her husband at Agan Machine Products in Trenton. She was a member of Cross Pointe Baptist Church, Leonard. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Clois is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard Agan of Trenton; sons, Ricky Pollan (Susan) and Randy Pollan (Anessa) of Trenton; daughter, Donna Agan (Larry Mowatt) of Allen; sons, Richard Carl Agan (Diane) of Melissa, and Rocky Agan (Cathy) of Blue Ridge; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Nelda Young of Trenton; brothers, Joe Rushing of Luella, Glen Rushing of Malakoff, and Doris 'Dee' Rushing of Princeton; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Odell Rushing, Daniel Hogan 'D.H.' Rushing, Charles Wesley Rushing, Bobby Jay Rushing, Edward Lowell Rushing, Mary Ellen Rushing, Shirley Ann Rushing, Horace Lee Rushing; and sister, Phylis June McCarley.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cross Pointe Baptist Church, Leonard, Texas. Brother Gary Gage, Brother Don Cofer, and Brother Ed Long will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ricky Pollan, Randy Pollan, James McCarley, Dylan McCarley, Lane Pollan, and Trey Hicks. Interment will follow at Dulaney Cemetery, Celeste, Texas. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Turrentine- Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright. Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019