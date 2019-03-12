Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Chapel On The Hill Mausoleum, Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cloma Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloma Ruth (Daniel) Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cloma Ruth (Daniel) Williams Obituary
Cloma Ruth Williams, age 73, went to be with the Heavenly Father March 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ira James and Ollie Mae Daniel. She was born and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Shortly after marrying her husband, Sherman, Texas became her home. Her greatest success in life was her selflessness, kindness, giving heart, loyalty, and love for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kemuel Williams of Sherman; her son Glen Williams of Howe; her daughter Pebbles Bond and her grand dog Daisy Bond, both of Flowery Branch, GA.
Thank you Lord for giving us the Most Beautiful Precious Mom.
A graveside service will be held 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Chapel On The Hill Mausoleum, Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now