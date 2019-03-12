|
Cloma Ruth Williams, age 73, went to be with the Heavenly Father March 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ira James and Ollie Mae Daniel. She was born and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Shortly after marrying her husband, Sherman, Texas became her home. Her greatest success in life was her selflessness, kindness, giving heart, loyalty, and love for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kemuel Williams of Sherman; her son Glen Williams of Howe; her daughter Pebbles Bond and her grand dog Daisy Bond, both of Flowery Branch, GA.
Thank you Lord for giving us the Most Beautiful Precious Mom.
A graveside service will be held 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Chapel On The Hill Mausoleum, Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019