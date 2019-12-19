|
Clyde Allen King of Bells died on Sunday December 15, 2019 at his home in the loving company of his wife and family. He was born July 6, 1936 to Clyde Altus and Evelyn (Crittendon) King in Pampa, Texas.
He graduated from Wichita Falls High School and attended Texas Tech Univeristy.
He enjoyed a 30 year career with Texas Instruments and it was through a friend from work that he met Dusta. They were married February 14, 1969 and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Clyde was a good, sweet man who loved his family. He was a faithful and loyal husband. He will be dearly missed. He learned American Sign Language to work with the deaf, serving the deaf congregation in Sherman. He was on the Texoma Council of the Deaf. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Dusta Catrina Lamb of Bells, Texas; daughters, Charla Fawn Truesdale and husband David of Cedar Hill, Michelle Marie Hurt and husband Bruce of Chicago, Illinois; sons, Christopher Kiley King of Bells, Texas, Kevin Booe and wife Autum of Bells, Texas; granddaughters, Shenay Fawn Moore and husband Riley of Austin, Texas, Callie Mai Tuner of Cedar Hill, Texas, Katelyn Hensley and husband Andrew of New Mexico, Kelsey Shelby of Denison, Texas; grandson, K.C. Booe of Florida; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Inez Haynie of Fort Worth, Texas; brothers, A. Reagan King and wife Evonne of Henrietta, Texas; Truman Clint King and wife Marilyn of Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Bernie Faye; mother, Evelyn; brother, John King.
If you wish, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W Center St, Sherman, TX 75090
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 401 South Crockett Sherman, Texas 75090 with Father Wesley Evans officiating
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019