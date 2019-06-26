|
Clyde Colby LaMar, 93, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Pecan Point Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his daughters, Candance Parker of Kingston, Cheryl Von Reisen of Casper, WY; son, Ridge LaMar of Sayre, Okla; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
