Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Carter Cemetery
Carter, OK
Clyde Colby LaMar Obituary
Clyde Colby LaMar, 93, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Pecan Point Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his daughters, Candance Parker of Kingston, Cheryl Von Reisen of Casper, WY; son, Ridge LaMar of Sayre, Okla; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
