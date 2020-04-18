Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Clyde McIntire, a resident of Wade, Oklahoma joined his Lord and Savior in Plano, Texas on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the age of 95.
A come and go visitation will be held from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday, April 19th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A live video of his graveside service will be available for friends and family to view at www.holmescoffeymurray.com at 10:00 AM Monday, April 20th with Bro. Ross Phillips officiating.
Mr. McIntire is survived by his beloved wife, Louise of the home, sons, Michael McIntire of Frisco, Texas, Patrick McIntire of Garland, Texas, Richard McIntire of Durant, Oklahoma, and Danny Joe McIntire of Anna, Texas, 11 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren, also survived by his sister, Evelyn Conditt of Mississippi. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020
