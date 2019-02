Resources More Obituaries for Clydene Caudill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clydene (Damon) Caudill

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clydene Damon Caudill, age 68, of Ardmore, OK, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX,. Clydene was born on June 16, 1950 to Clyde Damon & Emma Duke Damon. She enjoyed Lake Texoma and cooking for her family and other. Her greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by her five children; Christy Antle & Darren of Ennis, TX, Steven Dewayne McKinney & Divina of Cleveland, OH, JayJ Crowder & Mandie of Denison, TX, Brandi Crowder of Norman, OK, Johnny Crowder & Pamela of Kerrville, TX, sister; Peggy McCurdy of Garland, TX, her brother; Danny & Vicki Damon, numerous grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde & Emma Damon.

Family will announce a date for a service later.

