Cody Eugene Tucker, age 55, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White in McKinney, Texas.Mr. Tucker is survived by his beloved family, wife, Darla Tucker, sons, Jeramy Tucker, Colton Tucker, daughter, Kyra Tucker, two grandchildren, and a large extended family.Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. There is no set time for family visitation.Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com