CODY GENE JORDAN
WHITEWRIGHT-Cody Gene "CodyMan" Jordan, 36 years, of Whitewright, Texas, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Memorial Services will be held 2PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Whitewright, Texas. Jesse Latham and Pastor Dave Bradley will officiate. Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Gwyn Jordan of Whitewright; twin-brother, Kyle Jordan of Whitewright and grandfather, Paschal "Pat" Melugin of Whitewright.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
