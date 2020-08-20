1/1
COLLIN ANDREW DEAN
GUNTER-Funeral services for Collin Andrew Dean will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 22 at the First Baptist Church of Sherman. Rev. Roy Layman of Grace Bible Fellowship Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham. Collin, 25, passed away Sunday, August 16 on Lake Ray Roberts.
Collin was born June 8, 1995 in Sherman, Texas to Stephen and Jana (Kennedy) Dean. He graduated from Sherman High School in 2013 and attended Grayson County College. He was currently working as an electrician for Brandt Companies, LLC. Collin will be remembered for his love of life and things that went fast…cars, trucks, boats, four-wheelers, etc. He was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Gunter.
Collin brought joy to everyone he came in contact with and is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jana of Gunter; sister, Katelyn of Gunter; grandparents, Wendell and Betsy Kennedy of Sherman and Mary Frances (Dean) Eskew and her husband Jerry of Spring; uncles and aunts, Robert and Sheri Dean of Lee's Summit, MO, Susan and Len Teague of Tyler, Judy and Mark Patterson of Tomball, Angie Greeley of Sherman and Melissa and Brandon Bostic of Sherman; numerous cousins and countless friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, August 21 at Waldo Funeral Home. Please allow for social distancing. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Gunter.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
