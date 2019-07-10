Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater New Hope Church
Denison, TX
Columbus Nelson Jr. Obituary
Columbus Nelson Jr., 91, of California, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at VA Hospital in San Francisco, CA.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Greater New Hope Church in Denison. A viewing will be held from 10 to 6 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his sisters, Ethelene Nelson of Sherman, Barbara Nelson of Sherman, and Shirley Stone of San Antonio; brothers, Alex Mutcherson of Dallas, Phillip Mutcherson of Arlington, and Horace Nelson (Addie) of Houston.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019
