|
|
|
Columbus Nelson Jr., 91, of California, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at VA Hospital in San Francisco, CA.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Greater New Hope Church in Denison. A viewing will be held from 10 to 6 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his sisters, Ethelene Nelson of Sherman, Barbara Nelson of Sherman, and Shirley Stone of San Antonio; brothers, Alex Mutcherson of Dallas, Phillip Mutcherson of Arlington, and Horace Nelson (Addie) of Houston.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019