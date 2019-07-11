|
Columbus Nelson Jr., 91, of Oakland, CA, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at VA hospital in San Francisco, CA.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Greater New Hope Church in Sherman. A burial with military honors will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p,m. at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by sister, Ethelen Nelson of Sherman, and Barbara Nelson of Sherman; brothers, Alex Mutcherson of Dallas, Phillip Mutcherson of Arlington, and Horace Nelson (Addie) of Houston.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019