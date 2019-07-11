|
Mr. Columbus Nelson Jr., 91, passed away on Friday June 28th at VA Hospital in San Francisco ,CA.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Greater New Hope Church in Sherman. Burial with Military Honors will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Mr. Nelson is survived by sisters: Ethelene Nelson, and Barbara Nelson Luper both of Sherman, and Shirley Stone of San Antonio; brothers; Alex Mutcherson of Dallas, Phillip Mutcherson of Arlington, and Horace Nelson (Addie) of Houston. Viewing will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019