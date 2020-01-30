Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Virginia Point Cemetery
CONDIDA MARGRETE HAUN


1935 - 2020
CONDIDA MARGRETE HAUN Obituary
Condida Margrete (Thornton) Haun, 84 years old, of Sherman, Texas, passed away January 23, 2020 at her home. Condida was born July 14, 1935 to George and Margaret (Willard) Thornton in Washington, DC.
In 1954, Condida married the love of her life, a U.S. Marine by the name of James Haun. Condida and James traveled the world together, happily going wherever his service sent them. She was a proud military wife with a love for horses. She could be found riding horses with James in their spare time. As she and James grew older, they spent their days together until her death.
A visitation is scheduled for 8am-12pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Point Cemetery, Wednesday January 30, 2020 at 3pm.
Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
