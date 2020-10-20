1/
CONNIE ANN ULCH
Connie Ann Ulch, age 63, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Ulch is survived by her family, husband Lester Ulch, sons, Brian Ulch, and Brent Ulch, four grandchildren, her brother, Ron Barron, sister, Sherry Steward, and countless nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mrs. Ulch will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
