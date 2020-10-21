On Sunday, October 18, 2020, our earthly angel, Connie Ann Ulch, 68, gained her Heavenly angel wings. She spent her last moments on earth with her family by her side.
Connie was born November 9, 1951 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Elby and Ruby (Smith) Steward. She loved growing up and spending time with her siblings. Connie married the love of her life, Lester Ulch, on June 5, 1970. This last June they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Connie and Lester were inseparable. They loved spending their days together. They enjoyed nothing more than spending time with their sons, daughters-in-law, and grand babies. Connie truly loved her role as "Meme". Connie spent her life caring, for others. She spent over 30 years working as a nurse. Her hobbies included crafting, playing piano, singing, camping, and traveling. Most of all she loved watching her grandbabies grow.
Mrs. Ulch leaves behind her beloved family, husband Lester Ulch, sons, Brian Ulch and wife, Cheryl, and Brent Ulch and wife, Sara, four grandchildren, Grayson, Caroline, Briston, and Karson,her brother, Ron Barron, sister, Sherry Steward, and countless nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Elby and Ruby Steward, brothers, Marvin Steward, Don Barron, and Jerry Steward, and sisters, Carol Stapp, and Loretta Fulce-Wooten.
Funeral service for Mrs. Ulch will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Connie will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery following the service. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.