CONNIE ELIZABETH ADAMS
Connie Elizabeth Adams, age 58, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Charles Adams, of their home, her step-mother; Pat Dooley of Sherman, TX, her children; Tiffany Stodghill & Joshua of Denison, TX, Megan Adams of Sherman, TX, Nathan Adams of Sherman, TX, her brother; Tim Dooley & Teresa of Sherman, TX, her sister; Christy Walker & Cary of Aubrey, TX, three grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family will announce a date for a service after the Covid is over.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
