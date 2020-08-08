Connie Elizabeth Adams, age 58, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Charles Adams, of their home, her step-mother; Pat Dooley of Sherman, TX, her children; Tiffany Stodghill & Joshua of Denison, TX, Megan Adams of Sherman, TX, Nathan Adams of Sherman, TX, her brother; Tim Dooley & Teresa of Sherman, TX, her sister; Christy Walker & Cary of Aubrey, TX, three grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

The family will announce a date for a service after the Covid is over.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store