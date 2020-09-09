SHERMAN–Funeral services for Connie Gwenn Miller will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 11 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Hancock will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with Bill Hampton, Charles Douglas, DM Hampton, Kris Youngblood, Ricky Bridges, and Cliff Reynolds serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Miller, 62, passed away Saturday, September 5 in Sherman.
Connie was born January 2, 1958 in Sherman to the late RL Wright and Dell (Isom) Wright Rice. Connie graduated from Sherman schools and worked as an Inclusion teacher for 22 years at Crutchfield School in Sherman, where she was awarded Paraprofessional of the Year. She and Terry Miller were married on May 31, 1985 in Sherman. Connie will be remembered for her love of her family and granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband Terry of Sherman; three children, Ashley West of Sherman, Aaron West of Sherman, and Teralee Miller of Burnsville, Minnesota; granddaughter, Ariana West of Sherman; sister, Donna Hampton and husband Bill of Pottsboro; and other aunts, uncles, cousins and one niece.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home.