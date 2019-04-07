Connie Jerrine Thomas was born in Dallas Texas on August 01, 1937 to Connie and Opal Boone. She was raised in Oak Cliff and graduated from W.H. Adamson High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart Don Thomas on April 29th, 1955. Connie had a strong passion for music and was the choir director in most churches she attended and sang with a stunning soprano voice that filled the sanctuary. She co-composed and published two children's musical plays "I Hear a Drum" and "No Vacancy" that continue to be performed today as well as wrote many more just to be enjoyed in her current church. After raising her children, Connie went back to college full time at age 40 and graduated from Austin College with honors in Psychology and Sociology. She went on to enjoy a successful career in Contracts/Subcontracts Management within Texas Instruments/Raytheon. Connie and Don had 4 children; Clifton Thomas of Rowlett (wife Donna), Russell Thomas [deceased] of Sherman, Donna Moreland of Rowlett and Holly Bolin of Rowlett (husband Greg). She also had 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. After living a long, loving, happy and adventure filled life Connie passed away peacefully at her home in Rowlett Texas on Monday, April 01, 2019. The memorial service to celebrate the life of Connie Thomas and God's Grace for us all will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Rockwall, 602 White Hills Drive, Rockwall, Texas 75087. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude in Connie's name can be made to celebrate her great Granddaughter's Cancer recovery. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary