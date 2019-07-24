|
|
|
Connie Vee Smith, 71, of Oklahoma City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly McClaine of Denton, and Michele Swanson of Blanchard, Okla; brother, Robert L. Daws II of Durant; sister, Frances Bowman of Oklahoma City; and five grandchildren;
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 24, 2019