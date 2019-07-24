Home

Connie Vee Smith

Connie Vee Smith Obituary
Connie Vee Smith, 71, of Oklahoma City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly McClaine of Denton, and Michele Swanson of Blanchard, Okla; brother, Robert L. Daws II of Durant; sister, Frances Bowman of Oklahoma City; and five grandchildren;
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 24, 2019
