CONSUELO PEREZ

Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Consuelo Davila de Perez will be on held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel with Osiel Robledo of Western Heights Church Of Christ officiating. A visitation for Consuelo will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Consuelo died on June 20,2020 in Denton, Texas.

Consuleo is survived by her sons, Lucio Perez, Pedro Perez, Leo Perez and Humberto Perez, daughters Maria Perez de Cantu, Pilar Perez de Martinez, and Norma Perez de Montanez brother Reymundo Davila, sister Amelia Davila, and 15 grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store