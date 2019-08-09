|
|
Prissy was born August 13th, 1951, in Denison, Texas, to Turner Sheffield and Lucille Richardson Sheffield. She is survived by her four children: James Richard Earl Anderson and wife Misty of Kingston, OK, Priscilla Nichols and husband Gary of Campbell, TX, Ian Phillip McAlester and wife Amanda of Pottsboro, TX, and John Seth McAlester of Denison, TX; brothers: Bob Earl Ritchie and wife Josey of San Diego, CA, Donald Ray Ritchie and wife Karen of Oologah, OK, Joe Mac Ritchie and wife Jan of Donna, TX, and Phil Sheffield of Denison, TX; sisters: Charlene Grunstad and husband Kurt of Durant, OK, Sally Davis and Montie Jones of Mead, OK, Iris Sheffield of Las Vegas, NV; and10 cherished grandchildren, as well as many friends and other family members.
Prissy was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanley McAlester, and her parents, Turner and Lucille Sheffield.
Prissy treasured her family and was especially proud of her 4 children and their accomplishments. She deeply loved her many, many good friends; and we all adored Prissy. We who were fortunate to be loved by Prissy frequently received her customary shout-out, "I Love You Madly".
Prissy had a loving, cozy home with an open door policy for all her friends; you always felt welcome. She had an unfailing positive outlook, offering comfort, and words of support and encouragement to one and all. She never met a stranger, and could interact confidently with the most noble, to the most humble. She had such compassion for animals, especially the little helpless stray dogs and cats who were fortunate to find their way to her door. Prissy dearly loved good food, especially spaghetti and a "big beautiful salad", with coconut cake for dessert. She loved music of any kind, especially classic rock, and was Texas Hippie Coalition's biggest fan. She would turn up the volume and dance all around the house. Prissy was a small town girl, born and bred in Denison, who when given the opportunity to visit New York City, fell totally in love with its teeming life, and was captivated by its endless attractions. As was Prissy's custom, she enthusiastically engaged with everyone she met in restaurants, at bus stops, and on the street. She was charmed completely by NYC. Prissy genuinely loved life and enjoyed nothing more than laughing with friends, which she thankfully was able to do until her last day with us. Prissy passed away peacefully very late Monday night July 29th, surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Prissy will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4 - 6 p.m. 1030 W. Morton Street, Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019