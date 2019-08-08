|
Cora Elizabeth McAlester, 67, of Denison, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1030 W. Morton St. in Denison. Arragements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her sons, James Richard Anderson (Misty) of Kingston, Okla., John Seth McAlester of Denison, and Ian Phillip (Amanda) of Pottsboro; daughter, Priscilla Nichols (Gary) of Campbell; brothers, Bob Early Ritchie (Josey) of San Diego, Donald Ray Ritchie (Karen) of Oologah, Okla., Joe Mac Ritchie (Jan) of San Antonio, Phillip Eugene Sheffield (Donna) of Denison; sisters, Charlene Grunstad (Kurt) of Durant, Sally Davis of Mead, Montie Jones of Mead, and Iris Maria Sheffield of Las Vegas; and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019