|
|
We celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Cora Rayford Porter, born to the parentage of Bill Odell and Lera (Odetta) Smith, in Ladonia, Texas on January 5, 1940 and ascended to her Heavenly Mansion on Thursday, December 19, 2019 peacefully in the comfort of her home with her children and grandchildren by her side. Cora graduated from Clark High School in Ladonia, TX. She was #5 of 10 children, five brothers and 4 sisters. Cora married Robert L. Rayford in 1957 and later married Clarence E. Porter. She was the proud mother of 5 children, Carolyn, Janet, David, Gregory and Kirk. Cora worked at Burlington Industries until it closed then worked at WNJ Hospital until retiring. Cora was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, she served as a Deaconess and in the Missionary Society. She was a faithful and dedicated member until her health failed her. Cora was (Sug) and Aunt Cora to her brothers, sisters and family. She was the backbone that they leaned on for support and a good Sunday Dinner. She made everybody welcome and it came a day when we ask mom what do you want? She said just peace and quiet and she meant it. Cora will be missed by all that knew her.
Preceding her in death was her parents, both husbands, son Kirk, Brothers Joe Smith, Douglas Johnson, Ross Smith, Billy Smith, Sisters: Judith Dean Brown, Elnora Smith, Katherine Smith and Clora Edwards.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Carlyn D. Roberts (Pamela), Janet G. Polk (Jimmy Sr.); sons, David L. Rayford and Gregory L. Rayford; 1 Brother, Larry D. Smith (Portland Oregon); grandkids, Monica Sheppard, Nakita Goree, Roosevelt Vercher Jr. III, Jimmy L. Polk Jr., Jaquita Polk Edwards, Deanna Phea, Evelyn Karrar, Duane Rayford, Antwain Wilson, Gerard Wilson, Sareaza Wilson and Darron Wilson; 20 great-grandkids; and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Public Visitation will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
The Homegoing Celebration will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Hopewell Baptist Church, 601 W. Bond Street Denison, Texas with Rev. C.E. Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019