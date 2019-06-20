Home

Cordelia Carol "Kit" Baugh


1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Cordelia Carol "Kit" Baugh Obituary
Cordelia 'Kit' Carol Baugh, 76, of Telephone, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Carrus Hospital in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Elwood Baptist Church in Ivanhoe. Brother Ronnie Ball will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 6 p.m. June 19 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Baugh of Telephone; and brother, Larry Bursell and wife Nelda of Bonham.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
