Cordelia 'Kit' Carol Baugh, 76, of Telephone, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Carrus Hospital in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Elwood Baptist Church in Ivanhoe. Brother Ronnie Ball will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 6 p.m. June 19 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Baugh of Telephone; and brother, Larry Bursell and wife Nelda of Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
