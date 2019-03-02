|
|
|
Corine Dills, 91, of Durant, Oklahoma, died Monday, February 25, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Silo Baptist Church in Silo with Bro. Dale Ballard officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her children, Mike Dills of Durant, Okla; Gail Baker of Silo, Okla, Gary Don Dills of Durant, Okla and Lonnie Dills of Corinth, Texas; eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
