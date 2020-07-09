1/
CORKEY RODGERS
Corkey Rodgers died at his home in Whitesboro, Texas on July 5, 2020 at the age of 78.
Corkey is survived by his daughters, Janet Cook of Durant, Oklahoma, Carrie McKinney of Colbert, Oklahoma, girlfriend, Genny York of Whitesboro, Texas, 11 grandchildren. Brother's, Jesse Rodgers of Durant, Oklahoma, James (Teenie) Rodgers of Caldwell, Idaho. Also survived by, 25 great grandchildren and one on the way.
There will be a Family Hour honoring Corkey from 6-7:00 PM Wednesday July 8th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service in honor of this life will be at 10:00 AM with Bro. David Kautt officiating. His final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
