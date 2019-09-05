|
Cory Lee Wayne Petty, 19, of Howe, died Saturday, August 31, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Leah Petty; son, Tucker Lee Petty-Flatten; daughter on the way, Andrea; brother, Cameron Petty; sister, Skylar Petty; grandparents, Linda Medders, Leo Furrh Sr., Tammy and Myrle Rhea, and Charles Petty; and great-grandparents, Betty Kranning, and R.B. Hammer.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019