SHERMAN–CR "Bob" Haning, 85, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.

Bob was born in Denison, Texas on October 17, 1934, the son of Robert Lee and Lillie (Parker) Haning. He graduated from Denison High School in 1952 as salutatorian of his class. Bob and Lila Lee Foreman were married in Wichita Falls, Texas on January 24, 1953. He then attended Texas A&M University, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in 1956 followed by his Master's Degree.

Bob served as the CFO of Berkley and Company, a Fishing Tackle Corporation. He was of the Baptist faith and was a Texas Free Mason.

He is survived by his son, Dave Haning and his wife, Patrice of Aurora, Texas; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Grace; wife, Lila; daughter, Randa Lynn Haning Kroeckel; brother, Orville Haning and sister, Jewelle Summerhill.

MASKS AND DISTANCE MUST BE OBSERVED.

Family visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store