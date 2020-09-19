1/1
CR HANING
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–CR "Bob" Haning, 85, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.
Bob was born in Denison, Texas on October 17, 1934, the son of Robert Lee and Lillie (Parker) Haning. He graduated from Denison High School in 1952 as salutatorian of his class. Bob and Lila Lee Foreman were married in Wichita Falls, Texas on January 24, 1953. He then attended Texas A&M University, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in 1956 followed by his Master's Degree.
Bob served as the CFO of Berkley and Company, a Fishing Tackle Corporation. He was of the Baptist faith and was a Texas Free Mason.
He is survived by his son, Dave Haning and his wife, Patrice of Aurora, Texas; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Grace; wife, Lila; daughter, Randa Lynn Haning Kroeckel; brother, Orville Haning and sister, Jewelle Summerhill.
MASKS AND DISTANCE MUST BE OBSERVED.
Family visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved