DURANT–Funeral services for Craig Berry Parker will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 2 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby of First United Methodist Church in Sherman will officiate. Mr. Parker, 48, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27 at his home in Durant.
Craig was born December 25, 1971 in Denison, Texas to Wayne and Teddy Parker. He grew up in Sherman, where he was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved collecting coins, baseball cards, playing basketball, and anything to do with numbers. He played varsity basketball at Sherman High School, where he graduated in 1990. He attended Texas Tech University where he made the President's List and earned his BBA in finance in 1994.
Craig turned his degree into a career in banking. He worked in various positions at banks in McKinney, Sherman, and Durant. He spent most of his career with First United Bank working as a branch manager and then as a trust banker.
Craig loved to play basketball with friends as often as possible. He ran in 5K races and had hopes of working up to a half marathon. He played TSA adult league soccer. He continued to do each of those things into his 40s, but Craig's knees eventually told him it was time to slow down a bit. That's when he discovered disc golf. Over the last three years, Craig played whenever he could, on many different courses, and made many new friends doing so. He became an ambassador of the sport. His guidance helped influence the establishment and direction of multiple disc golf associations in the Texoma area. He was committed to the creation of an 18-hole championship-class course at Lake Durant, a project on which he spent many hours designing, fundraising, and raising public awareness.
Craig also had a passion for youth sports, a passion born out of love for his son Drew, who was his unquestionable pride and joy. Craig coached his son's teams in soccer, basketball, baseball, and football, and imprinted the qualities of sportsmanship and teamwork on dozens of Durant youth in the process. He also served as the treasurer for the Durant Soccer Club and the Durant Disc Golf Associations.
Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his father, Wayne. He is survived by his mother Teddy Pitman and her husband Lynn of Sherman; son, Drew Parker and his sister Sydney Seward of Durant; one brother, Chris Parker and wife Jenniefer of Sherman; one nephew, Seth Parker; two nieces, Heather and Hannah Parker; step-brother, Brian Pitman and wife Shelle of Austin; and one uncle, Rene' Dupuy of Washington DC.
Donations to either of Craig's passions can be made to the "Benefit for Durant Youth Sports in Memory of Craig Parker" at any First United Bank branch, or to Vision Bank, Attn: Durant Disc Golf Club in Memoriam Craig Parker, 2514 University Blvd, Durant, OK. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.