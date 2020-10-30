Or Copy this URL to Share

Crawford Shaw, Jr., age, 47, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Crawford is survived by his family, sisters, Melissa Shaw Fleming of Bedford, NY and Deirdre Shaw Gibson of Santa Monica, CA; nieces, nephews, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, step-siblings, step-cousins, and loyal friends.

A private memorial will be held in Montana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Race to Erase MS.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX.

