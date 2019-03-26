|
Cris Attaway, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, beloved son, brother, family member, and cherished friend, left this life too soon on March 21st, 2019 at the age of 37. A service in his honor will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 27th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Bro. Jacob Toews officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. Cris is survived by his parents, Tim Attaway and Terri Martin of Durant, Oklahoma: brother, Andy Attaway of Durant, Oklahoma: grandparents, Glenn and Nell Martin of Spur, Texas and Esther and Don Womack of Grandbury, Texas. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Durant Animal Alliance PO Box 103, Durant, Ok 74702 or [email protected]
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
