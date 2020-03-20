Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
CRISTAL LYNN TESKE

CRISTAL LYNN TESKE Obituary
Cristal Lynn Teske, age 59, of Kingston, OK, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Alliance Health, Durant, OK.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Richard Teske of Kingston, OK, her daughter; Heather Lynn Robison of Plano, TX, her siblings; Shawn Kindred of Conroe, TX & Venice Smith of Yoakum, TX, two wonderful grandchildren, other extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020
