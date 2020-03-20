|
Cristal Lynn Teske, age 59, of Kingston, OK, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Alliance Health, Durant, OK.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Richard Teske of Kingston, OK, her daughter; Heather Lynn Robison of Plano, TX, her siblings; Shawn Kindred of Conroe, TX & Venice Smith of Yoakum, TX, two wonderful grandchildren, other extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020