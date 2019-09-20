|
Funeral Services for Curry Helmuth Vogelsang will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Chris Vogelsang and Rev. Lisa Perkins will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Reception Hall at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family will also receive friends at an evening Visitation at Waldo Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm. A private family committal service will precede the funeral at West Hill Cemetery with his grandsons serving as pallbearers. Curry, 81, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Curry was born December 28, 1937, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Helmuth and Emmie Margaret (Curry) Vogelsang. He attended Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio where he played varsity basketball and graduated in 1955. Curry graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After working in the oil fields and active duty with the United States Army, Curry attended and graduated from The University of Texas School of Law in May 1964.
On December 29, 1962, Curry married the love of his life, Barbara Kay Buchanan, at First Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas. Upon law school graduation, Curry and Barbara moved to Wichita Falls where he began his practice of law. In 1970, Curry and Barbara moved to Sherman where he continued his law practice with various firms until his death.
Curry was very active in the community as President of the Chamber of Commerce, served on the Sherman Economic Development Board, and a member of Rotary International. He also enjoyed teaching Criminal Law during two stints at Grayson County College. Curry also considered it an honor and privilege to be the Municipal Court Judge of Sherman for over 41 years from 1974 to 2015.
Curry was an elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church and served his Lord and church family in many areas. In his early years, he enjoyed playing tennis and was always found coaching and volunteering in his children's activities. Curry loved a great game of bridge and was known to many as an avid reader. He could often be found watching a Dallas Maverick game, listening to jazz music, or smoking some barbeque. Curry especially loved golf and shared that passion with a regular group of friends. His favorite times were those spent with friends and family, especially his grandkids.
Curry is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Barbara Kay Buchanan Vogelsang, two sons Curry Vogelsang, Jr. and wife Andrea of Prosper, Chris Vogelsang and wife Lora of McKinney, and one daughter, Katie Vogelsang Stubblefield and husband Sam of Sherman; nine grandchildren, Drew Vogelsang and wife Lauren of Austin; Emma, Ana, Will, Ethan, and Adelie Vogelsang of McKinney, Jackson Stubblefield of Dallas, Rhett Stubblefield of Denton, and Graham Stubblefield stationed in Croughton, England.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Onion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019