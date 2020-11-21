Curtis Anne Kinsfather, 87, of Whitesboro passed away on November 19th, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman. Graveside service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky with Bro. Mike Flanagan officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 22nd at the Meador Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesboro.

Curtis Anne was born to Curtis and Francis Marrs Gibbs on September 19th, 1933 in Mckinney, TX. She married Norman Kinsfather in Greenville, TX. Curtis Anne graduated with her Master's Degree from North Texas State University. She was a member of the Grayson County Texas Retired Teachers Association for which she organized the painting of thousands of pumpkins to raise funds for local schools. Mrs. K was honored with the Whitesboro ISD Leadership Award. She was the 1995 Texas Classroom Teachers Association Retiree of The Year. She loved to travel and loved working with plants, flowers and doing any kind of yard work. She also enjoyed being a part of the Whitesboro Riding Club and singing with the Sweet Adailines. Most of all, she loved her family, loved spending time with them, and she did everything she could for them.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Anne Knowles and husband Tim of Mckinney, TX; son Clay Kinsfather and wife Denise of Montana; two granddaughters Meghan and Janie Knowles; niece Emily Wright; two nephews Ben and Bruce Hodge.

Curtis Anne is preceded in death by her husband Norman Kinsfather; her parents Curtis and Francis Gibbs.

Due to the CDC guidelines and the family request please social distance and wear a mask.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.