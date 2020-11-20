1/
CURTIS BURNETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CURTIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Graveside Service for Curtis Burnette, age 86, of Bonham, TX will be held at Georgia Cemetery in Sumner, Texas on November 20, 2020 at 11 AM. Brother J.M. Beshire will officiate. Curtis Troy Burnette passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Seven Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bonham, Texas.
Curtis was born on February 28, 1934 in Diamond, Missouri to the parents of Charlie Carl Burnette and Ethel Thompson.
Curtis is survived by his children; Dallas and wife Marie Barnett, Dane Barnett, David and wife Darlene Barnett, Darin and wife Sandy Barnett, Darec and wife Heather Barnett, and Serena Barnett; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one special great grandson Connor Jennings.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved