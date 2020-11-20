BONHAM–Graveside Service for Curtis Burnette, age 86, of Bonham, TX will be held at Georgia Cemetery in Sumner, Texas on November 20, 2020 at 11 AM. Brother J.M. Beshire will officiate. Curtis Troy Burnette passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Seven Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bonham, Texas.

Curtis was born on February 28, 1934 in Diamond, Missouri to the parents of Charlie Carl Burnette and Ethel Thompson.

Curtis is survived by his children; Dallas and wife Marie Barnett, Dane Barnett, David and wife Darlene Barnett, Darin and wife Sandy Barnett, Darec and wife Heather Barnett, and Serena Barnett; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one special great grandson Connor Jennings.

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

