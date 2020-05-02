|
|
Funeral services for Curtiss Gene Gray of Bells, Texas, will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Dannel Funeral Home, Sherman, Texas. Denis Gray (brother) and Howard Horton will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunny Side Cemetery in Savory, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. Curtiss left the arms of Raylene to be in the arms of Jesus on May 1, 2020 at their home in Bells. He was 76 years old at the time he left his family and friends. The family will be at the funeral home from 3 to 5 P.M. on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Curtiss was born at Madonna Hospital in Denison, Texas on September 6, 1943 to JC and Marjorie Gray.
He met his country girl at church. They loved to go fishing, hunting for squirrels, and horseback riding during their dates. They married January 4, 1963 and was married for 57 years and 4 months.
Curtiss helped on his father-in-law's dairy farm while going to college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science and later Master of Science, Curtiss taught at several schools, Bells, Texas, Santa Rosa, Texas, Blue ridge, Texas and Sherman, Texas. His final teaching job was at Grayson College, in Denison Texas where he taught the nursing Anatomy and Physiology. Curtiss was a dedicated teacher. At Santa Rosa ISD he would open the science lab up at night for the students to come for help. He formed a sportsman club while at Bells ISD and took the students fishing twice a month.
Curtiss was also a jack of all trades; he could repair anything. He taught this ability to his son and some of his nephews. He was a very loving man who loved his family very much. Another HAM radio operator has gone silent with the passing of KC5OVY. He loved talking to his friends on the radio.
Curtiss was preceded in death by his son, Brian Scott Gray, and his parents JC and Marjorie Gray. His father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Lois Craft, brother-in-law's, Johnnie and Dale Craft, sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Marie Youree and nephew Jeremy Craft.
Curtiss is survived by his wife Raylene, brother Denis Gray and wife Nancy, of Sherman., sister Denise Shock of Sherman, and dear friend Jerry Hampton of Sherman. Sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Jesse Rodriguez of Bells, sisters-in-law Pat Hook and husband Macey of Greenville, and Carol Sue Craft of Bells. Many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by all.
Music will be provided by his nephew, Jeff Youree, Pallbearers will be Scott Verzi, mark Youree, clayton Craft, Steve Youree, Robert Regal, and Austin Shock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Hampton and Gary Stowers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the CBGD Foundation (a type of Parkinson Disease), or a in Curtiss' name.
The family of Curtiss would like to express our deepest thanks to the nurse and aides of Changing Seasons and Heart to Heart Hospice, caregivers of TLC, and Kayic and Meagan who gave him very loving care to the very end.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020