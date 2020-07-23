1/
D'ANDRE J. BREAUX
SHERMAN–D'Andre Jahmon Breaux, 16, of Sherman, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 pm at West Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday July 24, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, followed by family night from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman .
D'Andre is survived by his Parents Frederick and Crystal Breaux (Sherman), grandparents; Jeston Breaux, and Philomena Woods Lawtell, siblings; Alana Turner, Justyce Mullins, and Fredrick Breaux Jr, all from Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
