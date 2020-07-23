SHERMAN–D'Andre Jahmon Breaux, 16, of Sherman, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 pm at West Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday July 24, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, followed by family night from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman .

D'Andre is survived by his Parents Frederick and Crystal Breaux (Sherman), grandparents; Jeston Breaux, and Philomena Woods Lawtell, siblings; Alana Turner, Justyce Mullins, and Fredrick Breaux Jr, all from Sherman.

