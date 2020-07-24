SHERMAN–On Sunday July 19, 2020, 16 year-old D'Andre Jahmon Breaux was called to home to heaven. He was born April 30, 2004 to Frederick and Crystal Breaux in Sherman, Texas. He loved living life, was a dare devil, and was always the comedian among friends and family. He leaves behind, his parents and siblings; Alana Turner, Justyce Mullins, and Frederick J. Breaux, Jr., all of Sherman, grandparents; Jeston Breaux and Philomena Woods, nieces; Aniyah and Kenzile Solomon, and nephew Josiah Taylor. Public viewing will be Friday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by family night from 6pm to 8pm. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1:00pm at West Hill Cemetery. The Breaux Family is under the Personal Care of The Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.