1/1
D'ANDRE J. BREAUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D'ANDRE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–On Sunday July 19, 2020, 16 year-old D'Andre Jahmon Breaux was called to home to heaven. He was born April 30, 2004 to Frederick and Crystal Breaux in Sherman, Texas. He loved living life, was a dare devil, and was always the comedian among friends and family. He leaves behind, his parents and siblings; Alana Turner, Justyce Mullins, and Frederick J. Breaux, Jr., all of Sherman, grandparents; Jeston Breaux and Philomena Woods, nieces; Aniyah and Kenzile Solomon, and nephew Josiah Taylor. Public viewing will be Friday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by family night from 6pm to 8pm. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1:00pm at West Hill Cemetery. The Breaux Family is under the Personal Care of The Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved