SHERMAN–Memorial service for Mrs. Daisey Mae Jackson, age 86, of Sherman will be at 11:00am Thursday July 30th at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Sherman. Daisey was born in Denison, Texas on January 27th, 1936 to Ms. Susie Frank.
She received her education in the Gainesville public schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington high school. She later attended Grayson County College. Daisey worked at Cooke County College and Weber Aircraft. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Gainesville , and later a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church when she moved to Sherman. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to gospel music, reading her bible, and playing the piano. Daisey never met a stranger. You could always catch her on her porch waving or saying hello to the people walking by. On Wednesday, July 22nd 2020, Daisey Mae Jackson was called home to life of eternal rest. She is preceded in death by her mother, husband; Earl Jackson, daughters; Baby Jackson, Katie and Reta Johnson, grandchildren; Saadiq, Sabrina, and Flishia Johnson. She is survived by daughters; Caroline Gomer and Lavonne Jackson of Sherman, sons; Kenneth Johnson of the Philippines, Michael Jackson, Martin Johnson, and Billy Jackson all of Gainesville, and a host of grandchildren and other family members.