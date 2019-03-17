SAVOY - Daisy Louise Smith England was born in Tom Bean, Texas November 6, 1923. She was the only child of Walter Lee Smith and Vilantia Lewis Smith. She passed away from this life to be in the presence of the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery between her dear mother and husband.

Daisy graduated from Tom Bean High School in 1941. During World War II, she went to work as a clerk-typist at Perrin Field. She later worked for Mrs. Tucker Foods in Sherman as a bookkeeper until she married L. B. England in 1947. She worked a short time as a clerk in the county clerk's office. Before she married she took art from a local artist. She loved color itself. In late life she still liked to work with color in making quilts.

Daisy was a Baptist her entire life. She truly believed that Jesus was her savior.

Survivors include 3 children: Carol Sue Sommers and husband Bill of Princeton: Mark Lynn England and wife Kerri of Sherman. Penny Kay Bassham and husband Gary of Savoy. Six grandchildren: Karen Montgomery and husband Richard Fortuna of Charlotte, N.C. Clint Montgomery and wife Donna of Sherman: Michelle Bassham of Bells, Jordon Reeves and husband Andy, David Bassham of Sherman and Morgan England of Sherman. 5 Great-grandchildren: William and Brandon Brewster of Bells and Ian Montgomery, Lincoln Reeves and Lila England all of Sherman.

Funeral services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne Texas 75495. 903-482-5225.