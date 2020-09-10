Services for Frederick Dale Brasher will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Perry officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the funeral home starting at 4:00 p.m.

Dale was born on December 18, 1965 in Sherman and died on September 3, 2020 in Sherman.

Dale is survived by his brother Michael Brasher and wife Patti and sister Susan Webb.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

