Daley Evans Stephens, 16, of Sherman, died Monday, May 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. Pastor Chris Dowd and Pastor Mike moody will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Jamie Stephens; brothers Timothy Robertson, Clayton Robertson, and Clayton Stephens; sisters Taylor Shelton, Kevina Langston, and Shelby Langston; grandmother Linda Perkins; and great-grandmother Billie Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made in his name to the Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019
