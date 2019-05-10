Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Sherman, TX
Daley Evans Stephens Obituary
Daley Evans Stephens, 16, of Sherman, died Monday, May 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. Pastor Chris Dowd and Pastor Mike moody will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Jamie Stephens; brothers Timothy Robertson, Clayton Robertson, and Clayton Stephens; sisters Taylor Shelton, Kevina Langston, and Shelby Langston; grandmother Linda Perkins; and great-grandmother Billie Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made in his name to the Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019
