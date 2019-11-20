Home

Dallas Corey Tate Obituary
Dallas Corey Tate, 27, of Sherman, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A family visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his mother, Tonja King; bonus dad, Tim; father, Dallas Tate; sisters, Lyndsay Morris (Aaron), Kristina Tate; step-sister, Ashley Drake (Jeff); step-brother, Sam King (Ashley Yeary); girlfriend, Megan Dubois; grandparents, Rev. Lonnie Dotson, Ellen and Bobby McPherson, Don and Ruth Rogers, and C.L. and Sandy King; great-grandmother, Virginia Tate; five nephews; and and five nieces.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
