Dallas Wayne Porter, 51, died December 20, 2019 following a long illness. He was surrounded by family at home in Castle Rock, Colorado. Dallas was born on November 3, 1968 in Denison, Texas to Dr. John Porter and wife Glenda.
Growing up, he had a love for all sports, but his passion was tennis. At Denison High School, he won the District 6-AAAA boys singles title and received the Jacket Pride Award for his sportsmanship and athletic leadership while on the court.
Dallas attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. For 25 years, Dallas worked as a pharmacist for Kaiser Permanente of Colorado where he encouraged precision and professionalism in pharmacy practice. He enjoyed many activities in the Colorado outdoors including century bike rides, state bike tours and hiking fourteeners.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Eselin Porter, and his children, Hayden and Elyse Porter, all of Castle Rock, Colorado; his parents, John and Glenda Porter of Denison, Texas; his sisters, Tracy Romatowski and spouse Bobby, of San Angelo, Texas and Kerri Massenburg and spouse Bryan, of Denison, Texas. Also several nieces and nephews as well as extended family in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.
Services were held in Castle Rock, Colorado on December 27, 2019.
There will be a Memorial service at 2P.M. on January 4, 2020 at Waples Memorial Methodist Church in Denison, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRP): https://tribute.themmrf.org/DallasPorter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020